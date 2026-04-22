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Burnsville man killed in motorcycle crash on I-35E

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

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A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on a southern Twin Cities highway Tuesday night.

The 29-year-old man from Burnsville, Minnesota, was driving on Interstate 35E near Highway 77 when he hit a patch of gravel and dirt, the Minnesota State Patrol said. It happened around 9:35 p.m.

He lost control of his motorcycle and was thrown off. The patrol said the crash was fatal and no other vehicles were involved.

The patrol has not publicly identified the motorcyclist.

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