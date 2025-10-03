Burnsville man accused of stabbing mother of his children indicted on first-degree murder charges

A grand jury indicted a 48-year-old Burnsville, Minnesota, man on first-degree murder charges in the stabbing death of his children's mother.

Jason Philip Filas was previously charged with second-degree murder in the May 7 stabbing that left 32-year-old Danielle Grace Warren dead. The grand jury on Thursday indicted him on two counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder.

According to a criminal complaint, Burnsville officers arrived to the 2000 block of 117th Street East around 9:30 a.m. on a report of domestic violence. They found Warren surrounded by a large amount of blood and a kitchen knife in the hallway.

Warren died at the scene, charges said. Her two young children were in the home at the time.

The 911 caller told police that Warren called them, scared that Filas had seen another man leaving her home that morning on a security camera. During a second phone call, Warren yelled "He has a knife! Call 911! Call 911!" before the call disconnected, charges say.

The caller said she called Warren back and Filas answered the phone, saying "She should have never cheated on me. You better call 911," charges say.

In an interview with police, the caller said Filas had been angry with Warren, and followed her to a store because he believed she was cheating on him.

Court records show Filas was also charged with domestic assault in March for an incident involving him and Warren.

For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.