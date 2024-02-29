Sculptures honoring first responders to be installed outside Burnsville City Hall

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — A trio of sculptures will soon stand outside Burnsville City Hall to honor three first responders recently killed in the line of duty.

The sculptures, by Burnsville artist Mary Pat Lutz, are life-sized bronze figures of a firefighter, a paramedic and a police officer.

The artworks were commissioned by the Burnsville Community Foundation as a gift to the city and will placed temporarily outside city hall. The foundation says the sculptures, which were not made in the image of any specific individual, convey the spirit of reaching out and protecting those who need help.

On Wednesday, thousands turned out for the joint memorial service for Burnsville first responders Paul Elmstrand, Adam Finseth and Matthew Ruge, who were all fatally shot in a standoff on Feb. 8. Sgt. Adam Medlicott, 38, was also shot during the standoff and survived.

Authorities say the suspect died by suicide after the killings. Seven children and the shooter's girlfriend made it out of the house safely.

