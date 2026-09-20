Burnsville man pleads guilty to murder for stabbing mother of his children

A Burnsville, Minnesota, man accused of stabbing the mother of his children to death pleaded guilty to first-degree murder on Friday, according to court records.

Jason Philip Filas entered a Norgaard plea, which means he admits to the crime and acknowledges he is not innocent, but does not remember the incident.

If his plea is accepted, he is expected to be sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole, while another count of first-degree murder and a count of second-degree murder will also be dropped. Filas is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 28.

Filas was charged in the May 7, 2025, stabbing that killed 32-year-old Danielle Grace Warren.

According to a criminal complaint, Burnsville officers arrived to the 2000 block of 117th Street East around 9:30 a.m. on a report of domestic violence. They found Warren surrounded by a large amount of blood and a kitchen knife in the hallway.

Warren died at the scene, charges said. Her two young children were in the home at the time.

The 911 caller told police that Warren called them, scared that Filas had seen another man leaving her home that morning on a security camera. During a second phone call, Warren yelled, "He has a knife! Call 911! Call 911!" before the call disconnected, charges say.

The caller said she called Warren back and Filas answered the phone, saying, "She should have never cheated on me. You better call 911," charges say.

In an interview with police, the caller said Filas had been angry with Warren, and followed her to a store because he believed she was cheating on him.

Court records show Filas was also charged with domestic assault in March 2025 for an incident involving him and Warren.

For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.