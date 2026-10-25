Seven arrested in burglary at Minneapolis' Basilica of St. Mary, police say

Minneapolis police arrested seven people who allegedly burglarized the Basilica of St. Mary early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the historic church just before 1 a.m. after a security monitoring company called 911 to report a burglary in progress.

Police arrived quickly, arresting three adults and four juveniles on charges including burglary of a business, fleeing police on foot and trespassing.

"I am grateful to those involved in resolving the situation and to members of the community who have expressed their concern about this incident," Fr. Ralph Tabot, pastor and rector of the Basilica of St. Mary, said.

The Minneapolis Police Department's juvenile unit will lead the burglary investigation.

The Basilica of St. Mary is currently undergoing a $50 million renovation project, which is set to wrap up next March.