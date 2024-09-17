Bunny's in St. Louis Park hosting fundraiser Tuesday for Park Tavern crash victims

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. — You have the chance to help families impacted by the Park Tavern tragedy on Tuesday.

Two people were killed and several more injured when an allegedly drunken driver drove through the patio at Park Tavern on Sept. 1.

Bunny's Bar and Grill in St. Louis Park is donating a portion of the day's sales to those impacted. Twenty percent of sales will go to the victims' families.

"We've known Phil over at Park Tavern for over 30 years and have always been extremely close with them," general manager Jason Rackner said. "Our employees go over there, their employees come over here. And it's the first thing that we thought of, is how can we help them out in a moment like this?"

Bunny's is offering a special Tavern Burger on Tuesday, as well.

"This is a community. I've worked in the industry a long time, you get to know everybody," co-head chef Erin Ashmore said. "And what happened is just terrible. So we want to help out. We want to show the community that we all care about each other."

Steven Bailey has been charged with two counts of third-degree murder, two counts of criminal vehicular homicide and nine counts of criminal vehicular operation in connection with the crash. Prosecutors allege Bailey's BAC was more than four times the legal limit when he drove into the patio.

Kristin Folkerts, a 30-year-old employee of the restaurant, was pinned under the car and died at the scene. Methodist Hospital employee Gabe Harvey was also killed. Nine other people suffered injuries ranging from broken legs to head trauma, lacerations and bruises.

Park Tavern reopened earlier this month, with a growing memorial outside for the victims.

Bunny's is on Excelsior Boulevard in St. Louis Park, just off of Highway 100, about 2 miles from Park Tavern.