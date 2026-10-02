Family of man killed in Minneapolis group home questions why alleged assailant was allowed to live there

The family of Bryce Hayes is demanding answers after he was brutally killed at a mental health facility.

Prosecutors say he was attacked in his room at the Nancy Page Crisis Residential Facility in Minneapolis. They want to know if it was properly staffed, and how a vulnerable person was put in the same place as an accused violent offender.

"This incident should not have happened," said attorney L. Chris Stewart. "The assailant was somehow let into this facility."

Derek Faulkner had already been charged with shooting a man in Sherberne County when he was civilly committed earlier this month.

Then on Monday morning, a staff member called 911, saying that he was "actively attacking" people and "making threats to kill everyone," according to court documents.

"I think I killed someone," Faulkner said while being handcuffed, according to the complaint. Hayes died a few hours later.

"Just because somebody is in a mental health facility does not mean that they don't deserve the same protections," said Stewart.

Family called Hayes "the most loving individual." They say he was just days away from moving out on his own, and they hope speaking out will save others.

People Incorporated owns the facility. It says it's cooperating fully with law enforcement but can't comment because the investigation is active.

Prosecutors charged Faulkner with murder.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Trained crisis counselors are available 24 hours a day to talk about anything.

In addition, help is available from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640. There are more than 600 local NAMI organizations and affiliates across the country, many of which offer free support and education programs.