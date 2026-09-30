Man kills 1, injuries 4 in Minneapolis crisis facility attack, charges say

A 31-year-old Minnesota man is charged with murder in connected to a deadly attack early Monday inside a Minneapolis group home.

Derek Duane Faulkner was charged Tuesday in Hennepin County with one count of second-degree murder and four counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

Court documents state police officers were called to the Nancy Page Crisis Residence, a residential mental health facility in the city's Loring Park neighborhood, around 6:36 a.m. after several residents called 911 to report Faulkner was "actively attacking" people and "making threats to kill everyone."

Officers arrived and arrested Faulkner, who allegedly told them, "I think I killed someone," according to the criminal complaint. Police soon found a man in his room who had been beaten about the face and sprayed with a fire extinguisher.

Derek Duane Faulkner Hennepin Co. Sheriff's Office

Another man had been stabbed in the face as he slept. While a staff member was working to help that victim, Faulkner allegedly put the worker in a chokehold and stabbed him several times in the arm with a fork, court documents state.

The staff member got away, locked himself in an office and witnessed Faulkner grab a log from a fireplace and walk upstairs, according to the complaint. He then allegedly attacked a sleeping woman with the log, and another woman with a lamp post.

One of the men Faulkner allegedly attacked died from his injuries on Tuesday, court records state.

Faulkner was civilly committed to the residence last week amid a separate attempted murder case in Sherburne County, according to court documents. He's alleged to have shot a man inside his family's machine shop in Zimmerman, some 40 miles northwest of Minneapolis. Faulkner is also is charged in another assault case in Anoka County.

Faulkner is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday afternoon. If convicted, he faces decades in prison.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Trained crisis counselors are available 24 hours a day to talk about anything.

In addition, help is available from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640. There are more than 600 local NAMI organizations and affiliates across the country, many of which offer free support and education programs.