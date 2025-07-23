At least 1 killed in southern Minnesota crash, patrol says

Power balance in Minnesota Senate again in flux, and more headlines

Authorities are investigating a fatal crash that occurred in southern Minnesota Tuesday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol did not say how many were killed or hurt in the crash in Cottonwood Township, but categorized it as fatal.

A Dodge Caravan was stopped on Highway 15 near 170th Street due to road construction when a driver in a Nissan Altima collided with it, the patrol said.

There were two people in the Caravan: the 75-year-old woman who was driving and an 83-year-old man, both from Madelia, Minnesota.

The Altima had three occupants, all from Sioux Falls, South Dakota: an 18-year-old woman behind the wheel and two 10-year-old passengers.

The patrol was expected to release more information on Wednesday.