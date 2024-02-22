Brooklyn Park Small Business Center provides inclusive space for entrepreneurs

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — A special small business center is celebrating six months since it first opened its doors in Brooklyn Park.

The 25,000-square-foot Brooklyn Park Small Business Center facility prides itself on being a truly inclusive workspace, offering several unique amenities to cater to different communities and cultures.

That includes a mother's room for breastfeeding moms and a foot washing station for members of the Muslim community.

WCCO

The center is located in the shopping center off Brooklyn Boulevard and West Broadway and was formerly the site of Endurance Fitness. The space includes co-working areas, offices for rent, retail spaces for rent as well as other collaborative spaces.

Leaders with the Brooklyn Park Small Business Center said the goal is to provide a platform that fosters creativity and innovation for entrepreneurs, especially in the BIPOC community. Click here for more information.

MORE NEWS: Hennepin County attorney to host 1st-ever expungement clinic