Hennepin County attorney to host 1st-ever expungement clinic

MINNEAPOLIS — Some Minnesotans are being offered an opportunity to change their lives after serving out their debts to society.

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty says her office will hold its first-ever Expungement Clinic & Community Fair next Wednesday.

The event aims to accelerate the erasure of records connected to adult felony cases that originated in Hennepin County. These expungements are allowed via Minnesota law after residents complete their sentences.

"When people commit crimes, it is important they are held accountable," Moriarty said. "But it is equally important that after that accountability, they have an opportunity to move beyond their past."

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty WCCO

The event — co-hosted by the Twin Cities Urban League, Second Chance Coalition, Minnesota Justice Research Center, Minneapolis NAACP, and The New Justice Project — will be held from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Twin Cities Urban League in Minneapolis, located at 2100 Plymouth Avenue North. Click here for more information

MORE: Hennepin Co. Atty's decision not to charge man with assault for dragging officer 40 yards causes controversy



Moriarty, who was elected county attorney in 2022 after a quarter century as a public defender, has come under frequent criticism during her tenure, specifically for her office's push to offer plea deals to teenagers charged with serious crimes.

In a rare move, Gov. Tim Walz removed Moriarty from the case involving a 15-year-old boy's role in the shooting death of Zaria McKeever in 2022 after she offered the teen a plea deal. The case was rerouted to the office of Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison.

Moriarty has staunchly defended her decisions, citing her years as a public defender.

"As a public defender, you are advocating for one person at a time. As county attorney, I have to look at public safety," Moriarty told WCCO's Esme Murphy last fall. "Part of that is listening to families and victims, part of it is ensuring public safety for Hennepin County."

RELATED: Families protest Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty's plea deals for juvenile offenders

NOTE: The original airdate of the video attached to this article is Oct. 22, 2023.