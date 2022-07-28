Watch CBS News
Crime

Police: Man shot while walking in Brooklyn Park

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO Digital Update: Morning of July 28, 2022
WCCO Digital Update: Morning of July 28, 2022 00:56

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Police in Brooklyn Park say that a man was shot while walking on the street Wednesday evening.

The incident happened after 8 p.m. on the 7900 block of Quail Avenue.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired, and found the victim. He claimed he'd been shot by an unknown person.

There were others on the scene who police say had no information to give them.

The victim was taken to North Memorial. His current condition has not been reported.

The shooting is still under investigation.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on July 28, 2022 / 7:57 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.