Police: Man shot while walking in Brooklyn Park

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Police in Brooklyn Park say that a man was shot while walking on the street Wednesday evening.

The incident happened after 8 p.m. on the 7900 block of Quail Avenue.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired, and found the victim. He claimed he'd been shot by an unknown person.

There were others on the scene who police say had no information to give them.

The victim was taken to North Memorial. His current condition has not been reported.

The shooting is still under investigation.