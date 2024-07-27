Several hurt in Brooklyn Park from gunfire amid massive gathering at Noble Sports Park

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Brooklyn Park police say multiple people were hurt on Friday night when shots were fired during a gathering of about 400 people at Noble Sports Park.

Police say officers were called to the park at about 9:20 p.m. on a report of a disturbance, with gunfire erupting soon after they arrived.

WCCO

No officers were hurt but police say multiple vehicles sustained bullet damage, and officers eventually collected "a large amount of shell casings" at the scene.

Officers from several surrounding police departments were also called to the park to assist with crowd control and dispersal.

Brooklyn Park police are still investigating.