Man found dead from apparent gunshot wound in Brooklyn Park condo

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday in Brooklyn Park.

Officers responded to a welfare check request at Strawberry Commons condominiums on the 7200 block of 72nd Lane at about 10:22 a.m. 

Someone reported finding their relative, a 54-year-old man, injured and unresponsive. Police say he was pronounced dead at the scene from an apparent gunshot wound. 

Police are investigating, and say no arrests have been made.

First published on September 6, 2023 / 8:49 PM

