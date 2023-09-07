Man found dead from apparent gunshot wound in Brooklyn Park condo
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday in Brooklyn Park.
Officers responded to a welfare check request at Strawberry Commons condominiums on the 7200 block of 72nd Lane at about 10:22 a.m.
Someone reported finding their relative, a 54-year-old man, injured and unresponsive. Police say he was pronounced dead at the scene from an apparent gunshot wound.
Police are investigating, and say no arrests have been made.
