Man found dead from apparent gunshot wound in Brooklyn Park condo

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday in Brooklyn Park.

Officers responded to a welfare check request at Strawberry Commons condominiums on the 7200 block of 72nd Lane at about 10:22 a.m.

Someone reported finding their relative, a 54-year-old man, injured and unresponsive. Police say he was pronounced dead at the scene from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police are investigating, and say no arrests have been made.