Brooklyn Park police searching for 3 robbers involved in home invasion

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Police are searching for three armed robbers who stormed into a Brooklyn Park home late Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the residence on Scott Avenue North, just west of Regent Avenue North, at about 9:43 p.m.

A resident told officers "three armed and masked males" entered the home through an open door and "took property from the victim." 

Police say the robbers fled without hurting anyone, and despite the use of a K-9s, a drone and a Minnesota State Patrol helicopter, they are still at large.

Police are still investigating, and say they believe the robbers and the victim know each other.

