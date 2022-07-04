18-year-old in Brooklyn Park dies after fireworks explode in his face
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Police in Brooklyn Park say an 18-year-old died early Monday morning after a firework exploded in his face.
Authorities responded to the 9800 block of Fallgold Parkway North around 1:30 a.m. on a reported fireworks-related injury. They found a man with severe wounds to his hands and face.
A friend was performing CPR on the man, and authorities attempted further lifesaving measures.
The man was taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.