Brooklyn Park police search for suspect in attempted carjacking

Police are searching for a suspect in an attempted carjacking in the northwestern Twin Cities metro.

The attempt happened Sunday night around 11:40 p.m. on the 7300 block of Regent Avenue North, according to the Brooklyn Park Police Department.

The victim told police someone hit him with a handgun multiple times and tried to steal his car. He ran away with his keys, foiling the would-be theft.

"Officers conducted an extensive search of the area, but the suspect was not located," police said. "This incident remains under investigation."