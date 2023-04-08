Watch CBS News
Brooklyn Center police offering free steering wheel locks for Kia, Hyundai owners

By WCCO Staff

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. -- As car thefts continue to be a problem around the metro, one police department is offering some car owners a theft-prevention device for free.

The Brooklyn Center Police Department posted on Facebook Friday that they are distributing free steering wheel locks to those who "live, work or worship" in Brooklyn Center and own Kia or Hyundai vehicles.

Those with a Kia or Hyundai with a key ignition are encouraged to contact Megan Braun at 763-503-3157 to schedule a time to pick up a lock at the police department.

The supply of locks is limited and only available to Brooklyn Center residents.

In 2022, the Twin Cities saw close to 3,330 reported thefts of Kias and Hyundais, which represents an 836% increase in Minneapolis and a 611% increase in St. Paul over the previous year.

