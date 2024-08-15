Brooklyn Center police investigating deadly motorcycle crash

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in the north metro Thursday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m., the Brooklyn Center Police Department responded to a crash near the 1300 block of Shingle Creek Crossing.

Arriving officers found a man unconscious and "bleeding profusely," police say. Officers performed life-saving measures but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting in the investigation into what caused the crash.

The motorcyclist will be identified at a later time.