Watch CBS News
Local News

Brooklyn Center police investigating deadly motorcycle crash

By Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Afternoon of Aug. 15, 2024
WCCO digital update: Afternoon of Aug. 15, 2024 01:58

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in the north metro Thursday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m., the Brooklyn Center Police Department responded to a crash near the 1300 block of Shingle Creek Crossing.

Arriving officers found a man unconscious and "bleeding profusely," police say. Officers performed life-saving measures but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting in the investigation into what caused the crash.

The motorcyclist will be identified at a later time.

Riley Moser

Riley Moser is a digital producer who covers breaking news and feature stories for CBS Minnesota. Riley started her career at CBS Minnesota in June 2022 and earned an honorable mention for sports writing from the Iowa College Media Association the same year.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.