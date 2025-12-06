Brooklyn Center police investigate shooting

Police in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, are investigating a shooting that took place Saturday afternoon.

Police were called to the 1300 block of Shingle Creek Crossing around 2 p.m. for a shooting. When officers arrived at the scene, they found an adult woman and took her into custody.

A short time later, police were called to a fast-food restaurant for a man with a gunshot wound. Officers arrived and found a man with non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a local hospital. Police believe he is connected to the initial incident.

According to police, the woman was confronted by several people outside a store. During the confrontation, she produced a gun and shot one of the individuals.

She was taken to the Hennepin County Detention Center.