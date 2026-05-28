Brooklyn Center park closes after 50+ kids cause disturbances; 100+ return the next day

After one Minnesota city successfully staved off a recent "park takeover," another says it was targeted by the trend.

The Brooklyn Center Police Department said more than 50 children "caused disturbances" at Firehouse Park on Sunday, prompting it to close. Police and park staff managed to get the kids to leave, but the department said later in the evening it "monitored additional large groups" near 2900 Bass Lake Road. Though the groups eventually left, some nearby businesses chose to lock their doors temporarily, police said.

On Monday afternoon, police again responded to Firehouse Park "for fights, fireworks, and disturbances involving over 100 juveniles," the department said. The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office and neighboring Brooklyn Park Police Department assisted in the response. Again, some businesses felt it necessary to lock their doors, police said.

The department said these gatherings are "trending across the metro and are quickly organized through social media, making them unpredictable."

Last weekend in Crystal, Minnesota, the police department increased patrols after learning about a planned "takeover." Crystal Mayor Julie Deshler said the City Council is having monthly discussions about how to prevent the disturbances. The police department plans to take action against parents and other adults who allow their kids to participate.