Man laughed while confessing to repeatedly stabbing stranger in Twin Cities park, charges state

NOTE: This story contains graphic details about an attempted murder.

A 20-year-old man from Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, faces life in prison after police said he "calmly" confessed to stalking and stabbing a woman at random in a park, and "even laughed" while being interrogated.

According to the criminal complaint filed Monday in Hennepin County, Brooklyn Center officers were dispatched to the city's Willow Lane Park Sunday at 2 a.m. after a 911 caller admitted to attacking a woman struggling with homelessness.

Police said the man admitted he "stabbed her around 20 times and enjoyed it," the complaint states, and was "wondering what the outcome of the stabbing was."

Officers reported he was visibly covered in blood, which he said was the victim's. She was soon found and rushed to an area hospital, where she was treated for "at least five to 10 stab wounds on her arms, torso, chest, hands, shoulders and stomach."

The victim is in critical condition but is expected to survive, the complaint states.

Police say the suspect confessed to sneaking out of his home with a knife with the intention to kill a random person, which he said he's had the urge to do since he was 10 years old, according to court documents.

The suspect said he first went to a nearby gas station and spotted the victim sitting alone on a bench. He said he followed her, eventually striking up a conversation and walking with her to the park.

The complaint states the two sat on a bench and continued to talk until he revealed he wanted to kill her. During his attack, the suspect allegedly said he also kicked the woman several times in the head, ending the assault once she fell silent and he was "tired from stabbing her so many times."

The suspect allegedly said he tossed his knife and left the scene because he didn't want to be shot by law enforcement. Court documents state he returned to his home, where he encountered a fellow resident who saw him covered in blood, directing them to forget what they saw. Police said the suspect said he changed shirts and washed his hands "because her blood smelled," the complaint states.

Police said the suspect "showed no remorse" and "became very upset" when he learned the victim would likely live.

He is charged with first-degree attempted murder, which carries the possibility of life without parole. His bail is set at $2 million.