Family escapes Brooklyn Center house fire, with downed power line complicating efforts

A family of five managed to escape a house fire overnight Thursday in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, but their home was destroyed.

A WCCO crew at the scene reports departments from neighboring Brooklyn Park, Osseo and Fridley were called in to assist with the fight on the 5900 block of Washburn Avenue North.

The chief of the Brooklyn Park Fire Department says a downed power line kept re-igniting the fire, and power had to be cut for the whole block.

There is no word yet from investigators on the fire's origin.