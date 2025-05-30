Watch CBS News
Local News

Family escapes Brooklyn Center house fire, with downed power line complicating efforts

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Fire destroys Brooklyn Center home
Fire destroys Brooklyn Center home 00:22

A family of five managed to escape a house fire overnight Thursday in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, but their home was destroyed.

A WCCO crew at the scene reports departments from neighboring Brooklyn Park, Osseo and Fridley were called in to assist with the fight on the 5900 block of Washburn Avenue North.

The chief of the Brooklyn Park Fire Department says a downed power line kept re-igniting the fire, and power had to be cut for the whole block.

There is no word yet from investigators on the fire's origin.

WCCO Staff

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.