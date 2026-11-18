When federal agents detained Leonel Villagrana Flores at his job in St. Paul, his daughter Alejandra Villagrana said she had no idea what to do.

"I didn't know what the next step was; I didn't know if I was going to see them again," Villagrana said.

That was one year ago. On Nov. 18, 2025, ICE detained Flores and 13 others on "immigration violations" in a raid at the paper and cloth wipe manufacturer Bro-Tex, Inc and those officers deployed chemical agents and other crowd control measures, leading to multiple injuries captured on WCCO's cameras.

Scenes like that would soon become common in the Twin Cities Metro, but the Bro-Tex raid came weeks before what would officially become known as Operation Metro Surge. One year later, there are still important unanswered questions about why Bro-Tex and 14 of it's employees were targeted.

In a statement that took two days to release in the wake of the raid, a spokesperson for DHS said that ICE and other federal law enforcement agencies carried out a federal search warrant at Bro-Tex. An individual with "past domestic abuse charges" and someone who had illegally re-entered the country were among those detained, they said.

But the warrant remains sealed, meaning the evidence that lead to the raid still isn't public. That DHS statement also references "worksite enforcement" and "illegal employmnet networks;" but Bro-Tex is still in operation and public records indicate no one within the company was charged for allegedly employing people without proper immigration status.

At the time, a spokesperson for Bro-Tex declined to comment. Company management did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday. St. Paul Police reaffirmed that officers did not respond to the raid itself and were not involved in any local investigation into the company.

The number of people who ended up deported also remains unclear. To Villagrana's relief, her father spent three weeks in ICE custody before he returned home. She said he's spent the remainder of the past year trying to achieve permanent legal status in a country he first arrived in decades ago after leaving Mexico.

"My dad is a hardworker, he's been here 30 years. No [criminal] record. We pay our taxes," Villagrana said, "my dad deserves to be in a country where he came to better himself."

Villagrana said that her uncle was also detained at Bro-Tex. She said that he made the choice to self-deport in the immediate aftermath in part because he is diabetic and he was concerned about maintaining his health in ICE custody. Villagrana said that since he's been back in Mexico, she hasn't heard much from him.

Karla Alarcon said that she found herself in the same boat as Villagrana on the day of the raid, getting frantic calls from family and friends about what was going on. When she reached her dad via text, he said told her plainly that he was going to be detained.

"My dad messaged me back and said 'they're already here and they have us,'" Alarcon said.

Alarcon said that she feared the worst. She said that her dad, Carlos Alberto Alarcon-Avila, had overstayed a tourist visa in 2009 after their hometown in Mexico had become overrun by crime. Alarcon - now a green card holder pursuing citizenship - said that her father spent about a month in detention before being sent home with an ankle monitor.

Alarcon-Avila, who his daughter describes as a hardworking man involved in multiple community organizations in St. Paul, is now checking in monthly with ICE as he pursues legal status.

"I see nothing but a great man," Alarcon said, "me and my family we're not from here, but we call Minnesota our home."

WCCO reached out to ICE for updated information on what prompted the raid and how many people were deported, but the agency has not responded as of time of publishing.