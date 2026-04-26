Brief gloomy break before widespread rain Sunday night

Clouds remain throughout Sunday, with the wind picking up. We could see gusts up to 30 mph by Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will be warmer with highs closer to the 70s.

WCCO

The widespread rain arrives late Sunday night and will remain through Monday. Most of the state could see up to an inch of rain. Temperatures will also drop back down to the 50s for most of the day.

WCCO

Clouds clear up Tuesday with highs staying in the 50s for most of the week.

The rest of the week looks quiet too with highs getting closer to 70 by next weekend.