Watch CBS News
Weather

Brief gloomy break before widespread rain Sunday night

By
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.
Read Full Bio
Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

Add CBS News on Google

Clouds remain throughout Sunday, with the wind picking up. We could see gusts up to 30 mph by Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will be warmer with highs closer to the 70s. 

forecast-high-today-6.png
WCCO

The widespread rain arrives late Sunday night and will remain through Monday. Most of the state could see up to an inch of rain. Temperatures will also drop back down to the 50s for most of the day. 

next-24-hrs-graph-2.png
WCCO

Clouds clear up Tuesday with highs staying in the 50s for most of the week.

The rest of the week looks quiet too with highs getting closer to 70 by next weekend.

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue