Golden Valley brewery goes Medieval to raise money for charities

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Under Pressure Brewing is encouraging patrons to give back in a creative way.

"I didn't want to look like all the other breweries out there. We like medieval stuff. We like old-world things, castles and everything architecture," said Lori Ertl, owner of Under Pressure Brewery.

Having an old world feel comes with the need for some old world entertainment.

"People would come in and they'd say, we love the look. Do you do jousting? And I'm like, 'Well, no, I can't do jousting. I can't have horses.'" said Ertl.

That's when she came up with the idea to donate proceeds to several local charities by peddling her brews and a different type of pedaling.

"So we came up with tricycle jousting," said Ertl. "We do donations for Cornerstone Domestic Abuse Center we have Prism collections right now for canned goods and Toys for Tots and Teens."

Mounting these three-wheeled steeds are her knights of the mug club competing for glory, honor and medals.

"The knights are a fabulous group they were all strangers they're just giving people they're just nice," said Ertl.

Just know if you're going to compete for charity, you'll do so in the presence of royalty.