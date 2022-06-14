Brainerd woman struck, killed while walking horse on roadside
BRAINERD, Minn. -- Authorities say a Brainerd woman was killed Monday evening when a driver struck her while she was walking a horse on the side of a road.
The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office said a 44-year-old man driving a pickup truck was heading east on Thompson Road when he hit the horse and woman just before 7 p.m.
The woman, identified as 33-year-old Katie Yaunick, died at the scene. The horse was also killed.
The crash is being investigated.
