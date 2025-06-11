Safari tour in Brainerd has 140 species of animals from all over the world

This Minnesota park features animals from all over the world

This Minnesota park features animals from all over the world

This Minnesota park features animals from all over the world

At Safari North Wildlife Park in Brainerd, Minnesota, you can see animals from all around the world.

Growing up in southern Minnesota, Kevin Vogel developed a love for animals by watching nature shows. Then, for 20 years, he and his family had a traveling zoo. But in 2014, they found a permanent home in Brainerd.

"We started with 45 to 50 species here at the zoo, and now we've got well over 130, 140 different species of animals and birds here," said Vogel.

There are lions, tigers and bears — even sloth bears from India.

"They have big claws and when they climb trees it looks like a sloth hanging," said Vogel.

There's also a flock of flamingoes, 41 Florida alligators, three new jaguar cubs and an anteater. She's the newest addition and she likes yogurt more than she likes ants.

The tallest giraffe on site is Jigsaw. He's 10 years old and 15 feet tall, and he loves when people feed him.

But what really sets this zoo apart is its safari.

"It's about a 10-acre train ride. It lasts 15 to 18 minutes and it's fully narrated," said Vogel.

This is a chance to get up close and personal with the wildlife. Many of the animals you find on this safari are native to Africa. But here you have to separate the hyenas from the zebras, or there could be problems.

Kevin says most of what you discover, has come from other zoos. Even before an animal arrives, Safari North does research on how best to care for the new arrival and what they like to eat. Feed costs get expensive, but it's worth it.

It's a chance for all ages to experience a big part of the animal kingdom, right here in Minnesota.

"I just want them to really walk away with a very good experience and an appreciation for a love for nature and the animals we share it with," said Vogel.

Safari North sits on a 43 acres site and its open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day from Mother's Day into October.