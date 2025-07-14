Search underway for missing 61-year-old woman in Crow Wing County, police say

Police in Brainerd, Minnesota, are asking for the public's help in the search for a missing 61-year-old woman.

Authorities say they're concerned for her well-being due to pre-existing chronic medical conditions.

The Brainerd Police Department says Cory Degeest was last seen walking on Beech Street about two weeks ago. She was reported missing on Sunday.

Officials say Degeest is 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighs approximately 150 pounds and has sandy brown hair and blue eyes.

Cory Degeest Brainerd Police Department

Anyone with information about Degeest's whereabouts is asked to contact the Brainerd Police Department at 218-829-2805.