Boyfriend of former St. Kate's dean of nursing found not guilty of theft by swindle

Former St. Kate's administrator accused of stealing $400K from school

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The boyfriend of a former administrator at a Twin Cities college who was accused of fraudulently taking school funds from his girlfriend was found not guilty on all counts Monday.

A jury found Juan Bruce not guilty on six counts of theft by swindle, according to court records.

His girlfriend, former St. Catherine University Dean of Nursing Laura Fero, is charged with 11 counts of the same crime.

Charging documents say Fero used her position to pay Bruce's company more than $400,000 for services that were not completed.

A hearing in Fero's case is scheduled for next month.

Note: The video above originally aired May 13, 2024, before Bruce was found not guilty.