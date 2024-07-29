Boy shot in Brooklyn Park should survive, police say

A violent weekend in Minneapolis, and more headlines

A violent weekend in Minneapolis, and more headlines

A violent weekend in Minneapolis, and more headlines

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — A boy was shot in Brooklyn Park Monday morning, but he is expected to survive, police said.

The Brooklyn Park Police Department did not give the boy's exact age, but said he was shot on the 5700 block of 84th 1/2 Avenue North around 6:20 a.m.

The boy was hospitalized with a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening.

Police said the boy "provided limited information." No arrests have been made and the shooting is being investigated.