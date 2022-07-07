Boy critically wounded in St. Paul shooting

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- St. Paul police are investigating Wednesday after a shooting in the Payne - Phalen neighborhood left a boy fighting for his life.

The St. Paul Police Department says the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. on the 1000 block of Rose Avenue. Responding officers found a boy suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene.

CBS

Emergency crews brought the boy, whose age was not released, to Regions Hospital for treatment. Police described his condition as critical.

So far, no arrests have been made. The shooting is under investigation.