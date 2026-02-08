Resolution to lift mining ban in Minnesota's Boundary Waters could be called to Senate floor this week

Environmentalists are sounding the alarm on the potential harm of a precious metals mine that could be built on the doorstep of Minnesota's Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.

Meanwhile, those who support the project say it will bring hundreds of jobs, pump billions of dollars into the regional economy and make the U.S less dependent on other nations for the vital minerals.

The destination for hikers, campers and canoeists is facing a looming threat unlike any other, says Ingrid Lyons, executive director of Save the Boundary Waters.

"This is fundamentally the wrong place for this type of mining," Lyons said.

Lyons and other environmentalists are fighting to stop a copper and nickel mine from being developed near the Minnesota Boundary Waters.

"This type of toxic mining has never been done safely, and it's particularly dangerous around a water-rich environment. They want to put a copper-nickel sulfide mining operation right at the edge of the Boundary Waters and that water would flow into the Boundary Waters and contaminate it," said Chris Knopf, executive director of Friends of the Boundary Waters.

Twin Metals Minnesota is the Chilean-owned company behind the proposal.

"Minnesota is fortunate to have both world-class mineral deposits and a stringent regulatory framework that ensures mining projects are held to the highest environmental and labor standards," said Kath Graul, a spokesperson for Twin Metals Minnesota.

Better in Our Backyard, founded in Minnesota, advocates for responsible industrial mining and supports the Twin Metals project.

"Mining is Northeastern Minnesota's livelihood. Let's mine it here in Minnesota, where we know we can mine it best," Better in Our Backyard Executive Director Ryan Sistad said.

Last month, congressional Republicans moved closer to lifting a 20-year ban on mining near Minnesota's Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, pushing a resolution to end the moratorium through the House.

The resolution could be called to the Senate floor as soon as this week for a vote.