Bottle by bottle, 7 Vines Vineyard is hoping to put Minnesota wine on the map

DELLWOOD, Minn. -- When you think of Dellwood, Minnesota, you may not think of it as "wine country," but one vineyard is hoping to put Minnesota wine on the map.

This past summer was particularly dry, but the grapes loved it. The grapes are grown at the University of Minnesota, and make for some of the best in the country.

It's one of the key reasons 7 Vines Vineyard brought back a double gold award at the prestigious San Francisco Chronicle wine competition, beating out 500 other wineries.

"Even though we're in the middle of the continent, we don't have an ocean buffering us during the summer, it gets quite warm. We're on the same latitude as Bordeaux," said Winemaker Matt Scott.

As for the family behind the project, 7 Vines is a family legacy. It was the hockey number of family patriarch, who went on to play at the University of Minnesota for legendary coach Herb Brooks. He then ended up with seven grandchildren.

The family hopes that the vineyard will endure as a place where the community can celebrate life's moments big and small. They host concerts, farmers markets, and about 50 weddings each year.