Border patrol agents stop 20 migrants from illegally entering Minnesota
CARIBOU, Minn. -- Border patrol agents say they stopped 20 migrants from entering Minnesota illegally.
It happened Thursday near Caribou, Minnesota.
The Kittison County Sheriff's Office spotted a group walking south from the border with Canada.
There were also two cars in the area authorities noticed.
A photo shows migrants hiding in the back of a pickup truck.
Investigators say all 20 migrants -- of which were 16 men, five women and a three-year-old -- were citizens of Mexico.
The two drivers were citizens of Guatemala.
