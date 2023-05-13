Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

Border patrol agents stop 20 migrants from illegally entering Minnesota

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of May 12, 2023
WCCO digital headlines: Morning of May 12, 2023 01:03

CARIBOU, Minn. -- Border patrol agents say they stopped 20 migrants from entering Minnesota illegally.

It happened Thursday near Caribou, Minnesota.

The Kittison County Sheriff's Office spotted a group walking south from the border with Canada.

There were also two cars in the area authorities noticed.

A photo shows migrants hiding in the back of a pickup truck.

smugglingattempt.jpg
Kittson County Sheriff's Office

Investigators say all 20 migrants -- of which were 16 men, five women and a three-year-old -- were citizens of Mexico.

The two drivers were citizens of Guatemala.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on May 12, 2023 / 9:53 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.