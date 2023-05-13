Border patrol agents stop 20 migrants from illegally entering Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of May 12, 2023

CARIBOU, Minn. -- Border patrol agents say they stopped 20 migrants from entering Minnesota illegally.

It happened Thursday near Caribou, Minnesota.

The Kittison County Sheriff's Office spotted a group walking south from the border with Canada.

There were also two cars in the area authorities noticed.

A photo shows migrants hiding in the back of a pickup truck.

Kittson County Sheriff's Office

Investigators say all 20 migrants -- of which were 16 men, five women and a three-year-old -- were citizens of Mexico.

The two drivers were citizens of Guatemala.