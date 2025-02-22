Border patrol agent laid to rest at Fort Snelling

A crowd of more than 200 uniformed officers from around the country joined David "Chris" Maland's family and friends Saturday, as the U.S. Border Patrol agent was laid to rest at Minnesota's Ft. Snelling National Cemetery.

Maland was killed in the line of duty on Jan. 20, after a routine traffic stop nearly 20 miles south of the Canadian border in Vermont.

A person in the car Maland stopped opened fire, killing him. Another person in the car was killed when Maland returned fire.

Maland was the first U.S. Border Patrol Agent killed in the line of duty in over a decade.

Born in Blue Earth, Maland graduated Fairmont High School in 1999, before enlisting in the United States Airforce. There, he'd spend six years before joining the state department, where he worked in security at both the White House and Pentagon – where he was during the 9/11 attacks.

Maland's time with the U.S. Border Patrol began in 2017 — his skills as a K-9 handler took him across the country.

Flags statewide flew half-mast Saturday — per the direction of Governor Tim Walz.

"Minnesota recognizes Maland's dedicated service and sacrifice, and I extend my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones," Walz wrote in a statement.

An avid camper, hiker and rock climber, Maland buried with full military honors, receiving the Airforce Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, NATO Medal, and Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.

His family asks any donations in his name be made to the Purple Heart Fund or Retired Paws Foundation.

