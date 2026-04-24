Boom truck worker thrown from bucket in western Minnesota

A worker on a boom truck that was trying to help a commercial vehicle move through a western Minnesota intersection was thrown from the bucket Thursday afternoon, officials say.

The condition of the worker is not known.

The Minnesota State Patrol said the incident happened near Highway 212 and Highway 75 in Hamlin shortly after noon.

Video acquired by WCCO shows the worker trying to guide the commercial vehicle underneath a traffic light. The boom then moves suddenly and the worker is thrown out of the bucket.

Michelle Mickey Daly

The state patrol said the traffic light then hit the commercial vehicle. No one in the vehicle was injured.