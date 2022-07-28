Watch CBS News
Body recovered from Como Lake in St. Paul

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Authorities are investigating after the body of a 31-year-old man was pulled from a lake in St. Paul Thursday.

According to the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office, deputies at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday responded to a welfare check at Como Regional Park. Multiple agencies began to search the area, including Como Lake, with the county dive team also responding.

Shortly after 7 a.m. Thursday, deputies recovered a body from the lake; a 31-year-old man from St. Paul. The medical examiner will look into the manner and cause of death.

The investigation remains active. 

Mental health resources 

If you are having thoughts of suicide, you can text the Suicide Prevention Hotline at 741741 or call 1-800-273-8255.

WCCO Staff
The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on July 28, 2022 / 2:57 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

