Body of 62-year-old man pulled from Fridley pond

By Stephen Swanson

/ CBS Minnesota

FRIDLEY, Minn. — Authorities are investigating the death of a 62-year-old Fridley man, whose body was pulled from a pond on Saturday evening.

Someone spotted the body in a pond located within a Fridley townhome community near the intersection of Mississippi Street Northeast and University Avenue Northeast, the Anoka County Sheriff's Office says.

Investigators don't suspect foul play in the man's death. The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office is working to determine his exact cause of death.

First published on June 18, 2024 / 9:55 AM CDT

