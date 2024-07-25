Body of missing Minnesota hiker who fell into rushing Montana creek recovered

RED LODGE, Mont. — The body of a Minnesota hiker was recovered on Wednesday in southern Montana, nearly two weeks after he fell while trying to cross a creek.

Dylan Honnoll was hiking the Beaten Path trail from East Rosebud Lake to Cooke City. He fell into the rushing waters on July 12, the Red Lodge Fire Rescue team said.

Ground crews found his body on Tuesday fully submerged under fast-moving water.

Red Lodge Fire Rescue

The helicopter maneuvered over the rapids in the canyon and lowered a rescuer to recover Honnoll's body.

"Locating Dylan in the fast moving river was very challenging," said Assistant Chief Jon Trapp. "With the dedicated work of our Search and Rescue Team and the help from many of our partners, we are honored to be able to help return him to his family."

A coroner met with the rescue helicopter team on Wednesday morning to begin arrangements to return Honnoll to his family in Minnesota.

Honnoll had just finished his second year at Montana State University. The fire rescue team said he was active in sports, and had spent a lifetime in the outdoors with his family and friends.