Body of girl, 11, recovered from Lake Nokomis

MINNEAPOLIS -- Emergency crews recovered the body of a young girl who went missing while swimming in Lake Nokomis Saturday evening.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says it received a report that an 11-year-old girl went underwater while swimming about 30 feet from the shore on the east side of Lake Nokomis around 7:22 p.m.

The HCSO Water Patrol searched for the child using its dive team and sonar gear.

Crews located the girl around 10 p.m. and are awaiting a medical examiner.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.