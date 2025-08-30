Body found in pond within Maple Grove's gravel mining area, police say

Police in Maple Grove, Minnesota, are investigating after the discovery of a body early Friday morning in a pond near a popular park and shopping district.

Officers were called to the scene at about 6:35 a.m. after a worker spotted the body near 85th Avenue North and Valley Forge Lane North, according to Commander Jonathan Wetternach. The pond is in the northeast corner of the city's massive gravel mining area that lies east of Central Park and The Shoppes at Arbor Lakes.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office Water Patrol was called in to help recover the deceased, whose identity and official cause of death will be released at a later time by the county's medical examiner.

Wetternach said the discovery "may be connected with a recently reported missing person," and their family has been notified.

"There is no known risk to the community," Wetternach said. "The loss of life is difficult and tragic for any family or community."

Maple Grove is about 15 miles northwest of Minneapolis.