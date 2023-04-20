"This is a first": Wisconsin officers pull bobcat from car's front grill

"This is a first": Wisconsin officers pull bobcat from car's front grill

"This is a first": Wisconsin officers pull bobcat from car's front grill

PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. -- The Portage County Sheriff's Office in central Wisconsin said a bobcat needed to be removed from a vehicle's front grill.

On Wednesday, Sheriff Mike Lukas called the incident "a first" for him and shared video of the ordeal. According to Lukas, three deputies responded when someone reported a bobcat had gotten into their vehicle.

"As you can imagine the shock they were in when low [sic] and behold there was a bobcat in the vehicle," Lukas said.

Eventually, the expertise of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources was needed.

"My deputies are really good at solving problems but this one baffled them so we called in reinforcements with Conservation Warden Bryan Lockman. As you can see on the bodycam footage Warden Lockman was a pro at getting the critter out," Lukas said.

Ok this is a first, dispatch gets a caller stating, "I have a bobcat in my car". You can only imagine what everyone was... Posted by Sheriff Mike Lukas on Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Video shows Lockman pulling the bobcat out from the vehicle's grill and then quickly placing it in the back of a truck.

Lukas says the animal was later released back into the wild.