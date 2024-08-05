Boar's Head recall has brought listeria into the spotlight. Here's what to know about the bacteria.

What to know about the Boar's Head recall

MINNEAPOLIS — Deli counters at Twin Cities grocery stores have been reloaded after a recent scare. Many were missing a popular brand of cold cuts for much of last week after Boar's Head recalled millions of pounds of deli meat due to a deadly listeria outbreak.

We often hear about E. coli or salmonella leading to food recalls, but listeria is a bacteria not typically in the spotlight.

According to the CDC, seven million pounds of meat has been recalled, and 71 of Boars Head's products are included. Liverwurst was found to be the main source of the sickness, but several other meats have since been taken off shelves.

The CDC reports that 34 people have gotten sick from the products across 13 states, including Minnesota. But the CDC said that number is likely higher since some people recover without medical care. Two people have died.

Listeria is a bacteria found in soil, water, and animal feces. People get sick from it by consuming unpasteurized milk, raw produce that was in contaminated soil, or deli meats that were contaminated after processing.

Those most at risk of getting sick include people who are pregnant, newborns, adults 65 years old and up and those with weak immune systems.

The Minnesota Department of Health explained how the sickness from this bacteria differs from things like salmonella and E. coli.

"When we say people have listeria infection, we're talking an invasive illness. So, that means somebody has this bacteria in their blood or in their spinal fluid, those kind of really bad illnesses where you end up hospitalized. About 80% of people get hospitalized with it," said Amy Saupe, a senior epidemiologist with MDH.

Listeriosis, the invasive illness that Saupe described, can lead to fever, flu-like symptoms, headaches, confusion, loss of balance and seizures.

What should you do if you had recalled Boar's Head products in your home? Step one: throw out or return them. Step two: clean your fridge. Unlike other bacteria, listeria can easily multiply in a cold environment.

