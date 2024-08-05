Watch CBS News

What to know about the Boar's Head recall

Deli counters at Twin Cities grocery stores have been reloaded after a recent scare. Many were missing a popular brand of cold cuts for much of last week. Boar's Head has recalled millions of pounds of deli meat due to a deadly listeria outbreak.
