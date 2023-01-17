Blue Monday: How to combat the effects of the year's saddest day

MINNEAPOLIS – Some consider the third Monday of January to be "Blue Monday," or the saddest day of the year.

It's a time when the holidays are just a memory, the weather's gloomy, and it may feel like there's not much to look forward to.

Heather Kuehnel keeps herself from getting too down by working out at Timberwolf Fitness in Roseville.

"It helps boost my mood, [helps my] anxiety after work," Kuehnel said. "We all spent all our money in December. We all did our big festivities in December. Everything was all busy in December and everything just suddenly calmed down."

Increased isolation and getting less sun from being inside more also play a role in the winter blues.

Kathleen Mathews, a therapist in Golden Valley, says about half of her patients who have depression see it get worse during the winter.

Seasonal affective disorder affects around 10 million Americans. Connection is an effective booster.

"Staying connected with people instead of isolating, making a point of at least connecting with one person a week," Mathews said.

The sense of community is a major draw for people trying to achieve new goals at the gym.

"Being able to have face-to-face interaction with people really does give you that mood boost that you need," Kuehnel said.

Mark Becker, who also works out at Timberwolf Fitness, says it puts him in a better mood, and the people lift each other up.

"When you come in, you feel better when you go home the rest of your day," said Shane Kline, a Timberwolf coach. "There's the sense of accomplishment, but there's also physically feeling better."

Getting enough sleep and eating healthy will also improve your mood.

If you feel that depression is getting in the way of your life, it may be a good idea to talk to your doctor or a therapist.

Mental Health Resources: Crisis services are available around the clock if you or someone you care about is having a mental health crisis. Call **CRISIS (**274747) from a cell phone to talk to a team of professionals who can help you. Text "MN" to 741741. More info here.

NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Minnesota also recommends people search for a provider at Fast-Tracker, a healthcare resource developed by the Minnesota Mental Health Community Foundation. This site also offers information on how to reach suicide prevention and crisis hotlines. More on finding the right therapists here.