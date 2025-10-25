Blue Earth County crash leaves Farmington woman dead

Authorities say a Farmington, Minnesota, woman is dead after a crash late Friday morning in Blue Earth County.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened just after 10 a.m. on Highway 14 near Highway 60 in Le Ray Township.

The agency's incident report says an eastbound Lexus sedan and a westbound semi collided on the highway. No word on what led up to the crash.

Valerie Caven, 20, was driving the sedan and died, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. No one else was in Caven's vehicle.

Meanwhile, the incident report says the 46-year-old St. Peter man driving the semi wasn't hurt.

Both drivers were wearing their seat belts, and alcohol isn't listed as a factor, according to the report. Road conditions were dry at the time of the crash.