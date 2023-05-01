Dust storm causes huge pileup, 6 fatalities on I-55 south of Springfield

Dust storm causes huge I-55 pileup, multiple fatalities south of Springfield Dust storm causes huge I-55 pileup, multiple fatalities south of Springfield 02:29

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Blowing dust caused a pileup of crashes involving up to 80 vehicles and six fatalities along a stretch of Interstate 55 south of Springfield on Monday. As a result, a large stretch of the highway spanning two counties is expected to be closed until Tuesday afternoon.

Illinois State Police said the pileup involved 40 to 60 passenger vehicles and up to 30 commercial vehicles. More than 30 people have been taken transported to four local hospitals. Police did not have any details on the individuals who died.

Police said the people injured ranged in age from 2 to 80 years old and their injuries ranged from minor to life threatening.

Poor visibility due to blowing dust cased a huge pileup of vehicles on Interstate 55. Nathan Cormier

Ryan Starrick, the ISP southern region command major, said police believe they've transported everyone off of the interstate although first responders are doing a secondary search as of Monday afternoon.

Massive pileup on I-55 south of Springfield, Illinois has closed the interstate for nearly 30 miles. Blowing dust off freshly plowed fields led to very low visibility#ilwx

🎥: Nathan Cormier pic.twitter.com/im7QLE8BTp — Nick Hausen (@NickHausenWx) May 1, 2023

The initial crash happened shortly before 11 a.m. in the northbound lanes with additional crashes in the southbound lane. Two semi-trailers caught fire as a result of the crashes.

Excessively high winds blew soil from farms onto the roadway, though officials say this is not uncommon and has happened before. The dust storm is a combination of meteorological conditions and human activity, namely agricultural land cultivation and leaving topsoil bare, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Robb Ellis.

The National Weather Service issued a blowing dust warning for the area, specifically Sangamon, Christian and Shelby counties, until 7 p.m. on Monday.

Drivers have taken to social media to share photos and video of what appears to be a dust storm.

Nathan Cormier was driving on the interstate at the time of the crash. CBS 2's Charlie DeMar reported Cormier was covered in dust and posted dramatic video on Facebook after trying to check on people stuck in the pileup.

"I just went ahead and went from vehicle to vehicle trying to find people," said Cormier. "Most of them were just minor injuries."

In one video, several trucks are seen in a pileup.

Avoid I-55 at all costs. Auburn to Farmersville. Massive pile up due to dust bowl Posted by Nathan J. Cormier on Monday, May 1, 2023

The closures were expanded for both northbound and southbound lanes between mileposts 63 and 80 which spans from southern Sangamon County through northern Montgomery County. Traffic is being diverted onto frontage roads.

Video posted on Twitter showed plumes of black smoke and there were reports of explosions.

I have never seen a dust storm so bad that caused so much chaos and closed 20+ miles of highway.



You could hear and feel cars exploding



A report said 20+ cars in multiple crashes



More videos in the comments pic.twitter.com/mwqk9Y9TqG — James Lewallen (@JamesLewallenIV) May 1, 2023

According to Illinois State Police, Divernon City Hall is being used as a reunification post for families of the crash victims.