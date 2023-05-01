Dust storm causes huge pileup, 6 fatalities on I-55 south of Springfield
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Blowing dust caused a pileup of crashes involving up to 80 vehicles and six fatalities along a stretch of Interstate 55 south of Springfield on Monday. As a result, a large stretch of the highway spanning two counties is expected to be closed until Tuesday afternoon.
Illinois State Police said the pileup involved 40 to 60 passenger vehicles and up to 30 commercial vehicles. More than 30 people have been taken transported to four local hospitals. Police did not have any details on the individuals who died.
Police said the people injured ranged in age from 2 to 80 years old and their injuries ranged from minor to life threatening.
Ryan Starrick, the ISP southern region command major, said police believe they've transported everyone off of the interstate although first responders are doing a secondary search as of Monday afternoon.
The initial crash happened shortly before 11 a.m. in the northbound lanes with additional crashes in the southbound lane. Two semi-trailers caught fire as a result of the crashes.
Excessively high winds blew soil from farms onto the roadway, though officials say this is not uncommon and has happened before. The dust storm is a combination of meteorological conditions and human activity, namely agricultural land cultivation and leaving topsoil bare, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Robb Ellis.
The National Weather Service issued a blowing dust warning for the area, specifically Sangamon, Christian and Shelby counties, until 7 p.m. on Monday.
Drivers have taken to social media to share photos and video of what appears to be a dust storm.
Nathan Cormier was driving on the interstate at the time of the crash. CBS 2's Charlie DeMar reported Cormier was covered in dust and posted dramatic video on Facebook after trying to check on people stuck in the pileup.
"I just went ahead and went from vehicle to vehicle trying to find people," said Cormier. "Most of them were just minor injuries."
In one video, several trucks are seen in a pileup.
The closures were expanded for both northbound and southbound lanes between mileposts 63 and 80 which spans from southern Sangamon County through northern Montgomery County. Traffic is being diverted onto frontage roads.
Video posted on Twitter showed plumes of black smoke and there were reports of explosions.
According to Illinois State Police, Divernon City Hall is being used as a reunification post for families of the crash victims.
