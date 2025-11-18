ICE employee among 16 men arrested in Bloomington sex trafficking sting, police say

More than a dozen men have been arrested after trying to solicit a minor for sex in Bloomington, Minnesota, police say.

According to Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges, officers started the three-day sting on Nov. 5. They used several methods to find people who were attempting to solicit a 17-year-old girl for sex.

In all, police arrested 16 men during the investigation, which Hodges called "Operation Creep."

Hodges said most of the men came from within the Twin Cities area.

One of the men, he said, is an employee for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, who could face federal charges. Hodges said the ICE employee works as an auditor.

"When he was arrested, he said 'I'm ICE, boys,'" Hodges said during a press conference Tuesday. "Well, unfortunately for him, we locked him up."

Not all of the men have been charged.

Hodges added that he knew "ICE took custody of a few of them but we don't have a way to verify someone's status here at the Bloomington Police Department."

He added that sting operations have become more difficult in recent years because of advanced technology.

"We need to make sure that we pass some laws that make it so these companies can't continue to have these people on their platforms," Hodges said.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, and police departments from Eden Prairie, Richfield and the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport assisted with the operation, Hodges said.

Anyone who suspects a trafficking situation should call the BCA at 877-996-6222 or email bca.tips@state.mn.us.You can also call the Day One Hotline at 866-223-1111 or contact them online if you or someone you know is being trafficked. Survivors and victims of human trafficking can call 888-373-7888 to reach the National Human Trafficking Hotline, or text HELP to 233733.

If you know of a child who may have been a victim of exploitation, call the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or visit the website.