Enhanced security at Bloomington mosque after shots fired in parking lot

Shots fired outside Bloomington mosque, but none hurt

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Security measures are being enhanced at a Bloomington mosque after shots were fired in the parking lot Saturday night, police said.

Officers responded to Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center around 10:40 p.m. on a report of shots fired, the Bloomington Police Department said. As they arrived, several vehicles were leaving the mosque.

Witnesses told police several people started arguing inside a bathroom. They were asked to leave and escorted outside, where the gunfire then occurred, according to police.

No injuries were reported and the suspects left the scene before officers arrived, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call BPD at 952-563-4900.

The mosque said the individuals involved in Saturday's incident are not known to the community.

The mosque posted on its Facebook page that police assured them the area is now secure. The mosque also said prayer services will continue as usual.

In 2017, there was a bombing at the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center. Several worshippers were inside for morning prayer when it happened, but they were not hurt.

Two Illinois residents admitted to throwing a pipe bomb inside the building. A third person is also serving time for recruiting those men to carry out the attack.